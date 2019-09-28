Polygon Management LTD Maintains Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI); Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 13,852 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, up from 12,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $659.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 298,651 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 5,576 shares to 28,781 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 11.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.11M shares, and cut its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).