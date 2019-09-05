Polygon Management LTD Increased Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT); As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Value Declined, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised by $5.75 Million Its Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 662,298 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 13.46 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 12,285 shares to 28,108 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Management stated it has 232,256 shares. Jefferies Lc holds 0% or 2,014 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 394,290 shares. 17,677 were accumulated by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa. Blb&B Advisors Lc stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.6% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Swedbank holds 2.13% or 8.31M shares. Franklin Resource Inc has invested 0.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Field & Main Bancorporation reported 1.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Advsrs Limited Company reported 240,683 shares stake. Factory Mutual has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 21.19 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 2.52M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt owns 44,270 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio.