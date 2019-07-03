Polygon Management LTD Increased Its Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) as Share Price Rose; Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding by $317,440

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 175,111 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 51.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 1,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 3,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 705,479 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29,114 shares to 213,205 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $237.72M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

