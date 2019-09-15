Polygon Management LTD Holds Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI); Qs Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $17.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 87,257 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 55.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 211,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 593,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.75 million, up from 381,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,300 shares to 25,947 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,508 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Trust & Financial N A accumulated 30,695 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.50M shares. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 15,959 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 98,143 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 40,794 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wallace Cap reported 25,897 shares. Terril Brothers invested 6% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 97,166 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Interactive Fincl Advisors has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity holds 1.17M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Rice Hall James & Associate Llc has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Paragon Capital Ltd has 0.34% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lenox Wealth holds 0.02% or 643 shares in its portfolio.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 53,231 shares to 396,562 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 205,214 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 264,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 10,311 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 121,100 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 44,414 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 4,942 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 33,560 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 891,802 shares. 146,453 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 443,544 shares. 9,865 are held by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Bbt Ltd invested in 0.49% or 63,531 shares.

