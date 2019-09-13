Polygon Management LTD Holds Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI); Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $655.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 51,584 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 300,972 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.06 million, up from 287,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.19M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc invested in 0% or 206 shares. 117,000 are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 154,600 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,883 shares. 530,831 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 2.81M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Lp. California State Teachers Retirement System has 95,934 shares. Paloma Prns Company holds 51,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 125,893 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 16,873 shares. 2,229 are owned by Lazard Asset Limited Liability. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 33,560 shares. Petrus Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 17,630 shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 156,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

