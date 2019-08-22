Polygon Management LTD Holds Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI); Mckesson (MCK) Stock Price Rose While Anchor Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $778,518

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 220,168 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 109,450 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 102,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.49. About 1.83M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors LP owns 3,718 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 17,837 shares. Ent Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 131 shares. Quantum Management has 0.18% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Orrstown Financial Serv invested in 430 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stifel owns 8,521 shares. Finance Counselors Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,152 shares. Verition Fund Llc holds 0.04% or 8,438 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 731,406 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested 0.38% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Putnam Investments Ltd Co stated it has 331,111 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability stated it has 20,770 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 41,428 shares to 15,154 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,290 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

