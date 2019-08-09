Polygon Management LTD Holding In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Upped; Walnut Private Equity Partners Cut Its Kkr & Co (KKR) Stake by $879,405; Stock Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 60,707 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 706,256 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & CO LP – DEAL FOR FOR $765 MLN; 09/04/2018 – FS/KKR Advisor LLC Will Serve as the Investment Adviser to Six BDCs; 29/05/2018 – KKR to buy BMC Software in its biggest deal since financial crisis; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 17/05/2018 – KKR Europe head to step down as chair of PE charity; 21/05/2018 – KKR SAID TO WEIGH UNITED GROUP IPO IN LONDON OR AMSTERDAM IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP announces acquisition of mineral and royalty interests held by Haymaker Minerals & Royalties, LLC and Haymaker Resources, LP for $404 million and proposed election to change tax status; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP – WILL ALSO RAISE CASH PORTION THROUGH BORROWINGS OF $114 MLN UNDER NEW $200 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – KKR to Buy Heartland Dental From Owners Including Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 28.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $363.35 million for 14.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,500 are held by Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Communication Mi Adv. Davis Limited Com invested in 5.02% or 2.50 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.01% stake. Essex Financial Services owns 21,345 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 212,815 were reported by Covey Advisors Limited Co. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Ltd Liability has invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “China Renaissance hires former CIC private equity head Wang Ou – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KKR & Co. Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KKR Acquires Salesforce Tower in Atlanta – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid This Tough Market Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comparing America’s 3 Largest Marketing Services Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 03, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 26, 2019.