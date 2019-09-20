Polygon Management LTD Has Upped Holding in National Cinemedia (NCMI); Emory University Has Decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Stake by $322,348

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 358,837 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 515,651 shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $440.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allogene Therapeutics Enters Research Collaboration Directed at Enhancing Future Cancer Immunotherapies – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 31,041 shares to 94,475 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc owns 187,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Opaleye Management Incorporated owns 200,000 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 915 shares stake. Numerixs Invest, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 22,550 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,940 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 9.51 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 469,872 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 107,900 shares. Nuveen Asset holds 0.02% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) or 1.59 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 104,567 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 1,600 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.08% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 110,994 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 116,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Opus Cap Gp Ltd reported 0.04% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 44,414 shares. Intl Grp holds 0% or 39,620 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). M&T Retail Bank owns 43,055 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 56,000 shares. Aperio Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 42,457 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 63,531 shares. Bessemer Group stated it has 241,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd owns 10,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 146,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management LP stated it has 0.03% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 53,231 shares to 396,562 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).