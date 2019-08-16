Polygon Management LTD Has Upped Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $1.22 Million; As Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Heartland Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 14,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 124,865 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 139,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.46. About 395,596 shares traded or 24.89% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 278,117 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 29/05/2018 – CP and the IBEW Reach a Tentative Three-Year Agreement; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – AS A RESULT OF ANNOUNCEMENT, THERE WILL BE NO DISRUPTION TO COMMUTER RAIL COMPANIES OPERATING ON CP’S NETWORK

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 292,899 shares to 448,918 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Pete Corp by 82,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Src Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,912 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 486,676 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Amer Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,748 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 8,346 shares. Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,188 shares. 48,530 were accumulated by Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Parkside Bank Trust owns 150 shares. Punch And Associates Invest Management stated it has 64,181 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 61,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 2,827 shares in its portfolio.

