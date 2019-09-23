Polygon Management LTD Has Raised National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding by $729,246; Market Valuation Rose; Broad Run Investment Management Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $11.51 Million as Stock Rose

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56M, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.38M shares traded or 212.27% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 509,327 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $250.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 24,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Schulhoff reported 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advisors LP reported 6,800 shares. The Colorado-based Bruni J V Com Com has invested 2.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Frontier Invest Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Group has invested 1.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hs Management Lc holds 1.72M shares or 8.06% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication reported 0.1% stake. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 66,011 are owned by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc. Mitchell Management holds 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 16,356 shares. First Bancshares Of Newtown has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 19,030 shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00 million shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 156,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 2.92 million are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Communication Limited. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Driehaus Mgmt Limited reported 87,101 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Lp De accumulated 80,369 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.02% or 17,630 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). North Star Invest Management has 640,333 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Systematic LP has invested 0.03% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Paloma Prns Mgmt has 51,762 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Opus Cap Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 21,512 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2.81M shares.