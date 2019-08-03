Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Stake by $424,000; Wedgewood Partners Has Raised Its C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 1.17 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 835,973 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DHT Holdings: Earnings Set To Soar – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2019 results Tuesday August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE: DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce first quarter 2019 results Wednesday May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hedge funds chart course through ‘IMO 2020’ storm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Positioned To Take Advantage Of Tanker Recovery – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Ract To C.H. Robinson’s Weak Third Quarter Update – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $603,972 activity. Freeman Angela K. sold $265,189 worth of stock or 2,914 shares. The insider Biesterfeld Robert C Jr bought $99,985. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974. Another trade for 1,382 shares valued at $125,487 was sold by Kass Jordan T.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 235,790 shares to 890,262 shares, valued at $87.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,819 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.