Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Dht Holdings (DHT) Holding by $424,000; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position by $2.28 Million; Stock Price Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 15,545 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 620,660 shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP NAMES ANGEL NG AS ITS HONG KONG CEO; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – MOVES- Neon, Citi Private

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.90 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Inc Ok, Oklahoma-based fund reported 131,403 shares. Icon Advisers reported 44,100 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 172,417 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 11,645 shares stake. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.31M shares. Mirador Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 3,886 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.7% or 3.56 million shares. Central Securities, a New York-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 2.29 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.05% or 1,967 shares. Trust Asset Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1,562 were reported by Valley Natl Advisers.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $169.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces corrected adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping execs see momentum as IMO 2020 adopted, macro climate clears – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce second quarter 2019 results Tuesday August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 3-year time charter – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings: Wait For Correction Before Any Fresh Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.