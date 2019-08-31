Polygon Management LTD Has Raised Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $1.22 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.75. About 389,763 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 30/05/2018 – CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS – INTERRUPTION OF RAIL SERVICE DUE TO WORK STOPPAGE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAYS COULD MATERIALLY IMPACT FUND’S OPERATING RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 20/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS MINISTER OF LABOUR AGREED TO CANADIAN PACIFIC’S REQUEST TO ORDER VOTE ON FINAL OFFER TO RENEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 2.69 million shares traded or 125.86% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Associates Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 13,069 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 3,132 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Stifel Financial reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Asset invested in 16 shares or 0% of the stock. 52,210 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 264,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 177,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 78,925 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 18,100 shares. Swiss Bank holds 170,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 4.28 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,720 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,415 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34M.

