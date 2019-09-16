Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Stake in National Cinemedia (NCMI) as Stock Price Rose; Fiduciary Trust Company Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $3.28 Million as Valuation Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 377,882 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 25,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 313,731 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.14M, down from 338,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 14.00M shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 53,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,562 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 779,262 shares. M&T Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 43,055 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Qs Invsts Ltd Co stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Paloma Management Communications stated it has 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 511,486 shares in its portfolio. 289 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). California State Teachers Retirement holds 95,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Company reported 137,500 shares. Opus Group Llc holds 21,512 shares. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 12,901 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 96,839 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas holds 170,227 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 135,167 shares. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Drexel Morgan accumulated 0.55% or 5,450 shares. Altrinsic Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1.03% or 168,990 shares. Td Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp owns 66,843 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Opus Mgmt reported 47,000 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks invested in 0.03% or 200 shares. Madison Hldgs Incorporated has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 231,768 shares. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 37,868 shares. 5.68 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Inc. Moreover, Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 3,654 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,211 shares to 21,464 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 35,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).