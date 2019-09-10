Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Dht Holdings (DHT); Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 68.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 3,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 11,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 11.48 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – APPOINTS MILIND THATTE AS MD

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 732,449 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,738 shares to 78,458 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.16 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.