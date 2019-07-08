Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Holding in Dht Holdings (DHT) by $424,000; As Red Hat (RHT) Shares Rose, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $3.89 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 610,830 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 646,411 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14,000 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

