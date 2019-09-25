Polygon Management LTD Has Decreased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $378,000 as Share Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Alethea Capital Management Lifted Holding

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.49. About 972,928 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 451.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 1.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 94 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 2,301 were accumulated by Fruth Management. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 869,146 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peconic Prns Ltd invested in 0.32% or 15,000 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Company reported 14,335 shares. 461,586 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Eaton Vance owns 38,228 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Corvex Management LP has 12.09% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2.94 million shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). The Ohio-based Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 29,109 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.50M for 12.30 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc by 148,369 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 31,679 shares to 7,910 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,383 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).