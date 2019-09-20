Polygon Management LTD Has Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position by $378,000 as Shares Rose; Fmr Trimmed Stake in First Merchants (FRME) as Market Valuation Rose

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.34. About 1.34M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 41,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 994,301 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.68 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 138,444 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $303.66 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84 million shares to 28.96 million shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 175,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,300 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.04M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12,987 activity. $1,658 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) was bought by Lehman Gary on Monday, June 3.