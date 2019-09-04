Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Dht Holdings (DHT) Position; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Holding in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Has Cut by $7.07 Million as Market Value Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 631,894 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 14/05/2018 – BW GROUP LTD REPORTS 34.2 PCT STAKE IN DHT HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 228,385 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 83.78% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.37 per share. CMP’s profit will be $23.05M for 17.95 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -334.48% EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $106.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).