Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $1.22 Million; Needham Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Entegris (ENTG) as Market Valuation Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $240.53. About 298,070 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific profit declines after tough winter weather; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Canadian Pacific Railway $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +120a; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 18/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE FORMALLY SERVED 72 HOURS’ NOTICE OF INTENT TO STRIKE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC REPEATS FY GUIDANCE IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 562,801 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).