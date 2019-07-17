Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted By $424,000 Its Dht Holdings (DHT) Position; Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Shorts Raised By 17.92%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) had an increase of 17.92% in short interest. AUBN’s SI was 50,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.92% from 42,400 shares previously. With 4,600 avg volume, 11 days are for Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s short sellers to cover AUBN’s short positions. The SI to Auburn National Bancorporation Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock increased 7.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 4,384 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has declined 15.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 24/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 26/05/2018 – Sporting News.ca: Source: Cannabis oil unrelated to Auburn rescinding offer to C.J. Davis; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN NMAN.ST – AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC IS BASED IN BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA; 29/03/2018 – Auburn University To Hire 500 Tenure-Track Faculty; 05/04/2018 – Nederman: Nederman completes acquisition of Auburn FilterSense LLC; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN NMAN.ST – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge sets deadline for Cohen document review; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN BUYS AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Auburn, Al’s $30m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of

Polygon Management Ltd increased Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) stake by 9.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polygon Management Ltd acquired 106,000 shares as Dht Holdings Inc (DHT)’s stock rose 44.96%. The Polygon Management Ltd holds 1.26M shares with $5.60M value, up from 1.15M last quarter. Dht Holdings Inc now has $834.96M valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 1.14 million shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 54.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Adjusted Rev $46.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. announces $485 million refinancing and increase in revolving credit facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 408,881 shares or 1.42% less from 414,769 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 723 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Lc holds 0% or 14,773 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advsrs reported 2,110 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). 371 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Regions Finance holds 4,038 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 1,714 shares or 0% of the stock. 39,527 are held by Suntrust Banks. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) for 6,734 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 63,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lincoln National holds 0.03% or 18,830 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 51 shares. American Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,508 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1,380 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,661 activity. Shares for $533 were bought by O’DONNELL SHANNON on Monday, April 8. Barrett J Tutt also bought $1,447 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) on Monday, April 8. 10 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares with value of $335 were bought by Bridges Samuel Mark. $1,332 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares were bought by ANDRUS TERRY W. 5 shares were bought by JOHNSON WILLIAM THOMAS, worth $191. Another trade for 27 shares valued at $1,028 was bought by HOUSEL DAVID E. Another trade for 15 shares valued at $572 was bought by SMITH CHARLES EDWARD JR.

