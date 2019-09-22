Polygon Management LTD Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Position as Market Value Declined; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, One Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $525,503

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 81,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 94,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 43.92M shares traded or 69.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 16,315 shares to 337,331 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kahn Brothers Gp De holds 0% or 806,016 shares. Amer Century Companies invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Personal Svcs has 116,877 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co reported 407,839 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 22.12M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 137,460 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cna has 175,358 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett stated it has 83,575 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California reported 3.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Bank has 2.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 169,479 shares. 5,155 are owned by Swift Run Mngmt Limited. Woodmont Counsel Limited Com stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 94,745 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability owns 153,001 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 640,571 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84M shares to 28.96M shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).