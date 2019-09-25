Polygon Management LTD Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $378,000; Share Price Rose; Barton Investment Management Boosted Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $1.17 Million

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.24. About 2.11M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00M, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.67 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 13,927 shares or 0% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp reported 0.16% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 34 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.02% or 92,119 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Optimum Invest stated it has 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc reported 13,558 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,590 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 8,793 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.24% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 6,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 2,319 shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 8.50 million shares, valued at $10.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr (Prn) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Plc.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

