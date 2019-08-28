Polygon Management LTD Boosted Position in National Cinemedia (NCMI) by $444,598 as Share Value Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Decreased Stake by $3.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 108,978 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 53.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 39,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 84,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 2.47M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: Anticancer Agent Lenvima Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Olaparib; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – HAVING RECEIVED APPROVAL OF INDICATION, EISAI WILL RECEIVE A DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) CEO Cliff Marks on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National CineMedia launches high-end advertiser effort – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NCMI, Standard General in deal to add board member – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia: If It Looks Like A Value Trap, It Probably Is – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 14,015 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 5.16 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 74,100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 141,760 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 122,329 shares. Dupont Cap has invested 0.01% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Element Limited Company reported 49,161 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Pnc Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 295 shares. Qs Ltd owns 2,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 10,732 shares stake.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.