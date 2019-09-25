Polygon Management LTD Boosted Its National Cinemedia (NCMI) Stake by $729,246; Jet Capital Investors LP Holding in Celgene (CELG) Has Raised by $21.04 Million

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.51. About 726,429 shares traded or 62.62% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 2.58M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,500 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 1.66M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De holds 80,369 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 241,900 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 28,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 796 shares or 0% of the stock. Opus Group Ltd Liability owns 21,512 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 16,873 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). New York-based Millennium Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Standard General Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 15.32M shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 39,183 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,942 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 24,444 shares.

