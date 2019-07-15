Polen Capital Management Upped Stamps Com (STMP) Stake by $305,856; Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Position

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 16,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 443,312 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.70 million, down from 459,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 707,238 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $820.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 236,876 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C also bought $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) on Thursday, March 14.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3,950 shares or 0% of the stock. 713,463 are held by Disciplined Growth Inc Mn. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 133 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 4,604 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 28,063 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polen Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 12,291 shares. Quantbot Technology LP has invested 0.24% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0% or 63 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 132,819 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 220,133 shares. Rice Hall James And stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 0% or 558 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 29,557 shares to 311,715 shares, valued at $24.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley stated it has 8,234 shares. 39,858 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cetera Advsr has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 342,958 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.94% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Interactive Financial Advsr owns 662 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co invested in 1.93 million shares. 16,086 are owned by Williams Jones Lc. 18,071 are held by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited. Hartford Inv Com holds 51,942 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 26,475 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 837 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 147,755 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.86 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

