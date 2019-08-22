Polen Capital Management Upped Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $221.16 Million; As Regions Finl New (RF) Share Price Rose, Holder Virtu Financial Raised Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 778,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.56M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 295,064 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 197.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 26,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 40,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 13,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 2.88 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 17,328 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1,762 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 19,520 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.33% or 28,278 shares. Viking Global Investors LP reported 2.93% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp stated it has 765 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cibc Ww reported 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Aperio Group Inc Llc has invested 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Martin Currie Limited has 1.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 52,307 shares. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Brinker has 0.11% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 10,597 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.03% or 209,215 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $995.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 24,838 shares to 4,284 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,680 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).