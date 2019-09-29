Polen Capital Management Upped Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $39.84 Million; Stock Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Raised Stake by $983,424 as Market Value Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 135,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 192.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,581 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 2,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 1.50M shares to 6.06 million shares, valued at $819.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.31 million shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgewood Mngmt Llc reported 4.67 million shares or 4.52% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First National Trust Communications invested in 0.04% or 1,561 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Cap Mngmt Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 97,051 shares. Aravt Global Llc has 3.87% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.32% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.24 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. S&Co accumulated 0.13% or 4,162 shares. Ally accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 349,974 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited invested in 0.26% or 37,675 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp owns 936,040 shares.

