Polen Capital Management Trimmed Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $5.44 Million; As Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shares Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 185,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, down from 202,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 281,202 shares traded or 90.82% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 505,733 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44M for 13.72 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 430,254 shares to 14.44 million shares, valued at $822.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 48,628 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Company has invested 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jane Street Gru Llc accumulated 0.01% or 22,966 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). St Johns Management Ltd Liability Com has 86 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 10,510 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,598 shares. 805 were reported by Schroder Management Gp. Inv House holds 1,953 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 1,643 are owned by Gsa Prns Llp. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 30,150 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 3,239 are held by Malaga Cove Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 30,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 13,256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 29,766 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 91,350 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,530 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Oppenheimer Co Inc invested in 4,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc reported 12,616 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 677,604 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 107,605 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Elm Cap Group Inc by 220,300 shares to 381,300 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tekla Healthcare Invs (NYSE:HQH) by 80,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.