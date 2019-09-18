Polen Capital Management Trimmed Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed International Business Machs C (IBM) Stake By $810,081

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 15.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 399,648 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 2.16 million shares with $799.35M value, down from 2.56 million last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $29.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $389.05. About 141,821 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased International Business Machs C (IBM) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 5,913 shares as International Business Machs C (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 83,382 shares with $11.50 million value, down from 89,295 last quarter. International Business Machs C now has $125.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 493,661 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.95% above currents $141.63 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Monday, August 5 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Market Perform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Thursday, July 18 report.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Lancaster Colony Corp Com (NASDAQ:LANC) stake by 3,913 shares to 333,851 valued at $49.61 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) stake by 6,429 shares and now owns 21,879 shares. Hess Corp Com (NYSE:HES) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.11 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 4,257 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsr has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.26% or 18,003 shares. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0% or 1,963 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv accumulated 11,377 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Tru Division, Oklahoma-based fund reported 93,045 shares. Regions Fin Corp has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cypress Gru reported 12,589 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,705 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,631 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,450 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. First National Co holds 61,698 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11,961 shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.35 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $55,250 was made by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.49% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 7,400 shares. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 3,767 shares. First Allied Advisory, Missouri-based fund reported 999 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.11% or 7,468 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 23,024 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,046 shares. 9,739 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated. Whittier has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 189 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 311,591 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 17,044 shares. Brandywine Global Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Polen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.88% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Davenport And Lc holds 53,494 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 18,834 shares. 35,765 are owned by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) stake by 189,523 shares to 5.84 million valued at $1.08 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 420,808 shares and now owns 9.54 million shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.