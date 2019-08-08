Polen Capital Management Stake In Oracle (ORCL) Was Has Upped; As Timkensteel (TMST) Valuation Declined, Holder Bronson Point Management Has Cut Its Position

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 270,534 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14.01 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.69 million, up from 12.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 15.50M shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28 million shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Natl Bank Usa holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 33,211 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mariner Limited Liability Com reported 118,134 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 8,685 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 333,534 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss has invested 2.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Telemus Ltd Company accumulated 0.12% or 29,780 shares. Kessler Lc holds 2.69% or 50,117 shares. Westwood Gru has 95,515 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc stated it has 7,792 shares. Fosun Intl Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,655 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 187,354 shares or 3.45% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Com Ny holds 0.51% or 38,744 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.42% or 495,721 shares. The Texas-based Cadence National Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).