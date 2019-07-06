Polen Capital Management Stake In Gartner (IT) Was Has Boosted; As Centene Dek (CNC) Stock Value Declined, Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake by $2.04 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 301,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728.12 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $168.97. About 179,154 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 13.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 11/05/2018 – Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 30/05/2018 – Twenty Four of The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2018 Companies Have Optimized Supply Chains with LLamasoft; 24/05/2018 – IT Analyst Gartner Recognizes Pimcore as “Cool Vendor”; 08/05/2018 – GARTNER 1Q REV. $964M, EST. $931.0M; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 07/03/2018 – Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Jumio Named a Representative Vendor by Gartner in 2018 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 14/05/2018 – Sakon Profiled in Gartner Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Hitachi Named a Visionary in Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested 0.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,753 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc owns 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,557 shares. 212,226 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Massachusetts Services Ma owns 9,358 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 131,800 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 418,200 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc holds 0.43% or 83,572 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 482,072 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Finance Services Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 893 shares. Viking Glob Invsts Lp has 1.28% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 13,550 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2,112 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) At US$6.96? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Southern Copper Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SCCO) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.