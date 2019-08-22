Polen Capital Management Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $5.28 Million; Dillard’s (DDS) Valuation Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Its Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 137,292 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dillard’s Inc (DDS) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 20,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 222,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00M, down from 242,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Dillard’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 600,965 shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q Net $80.5M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc Reit (NYSE:CDR) by 263,964 shares to 682,447 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 104,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 935,127 shares, and has risen its stake in W/I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,462 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 52,900 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.01% or 641,277 shares. The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 175,059 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 3,900 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 3,600 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 3,392 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd holds 0% or 185,784 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 11,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 13,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru has invested 0.04% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).