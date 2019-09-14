Polen Capital Management Position In Sap Se (SAP) Was Lifted; Kla (KLAC) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Stake by $85.70 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 40,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 151,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.66 million, up from 110,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 522,607 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 09/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 27/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER RAISES NET SHORT IN SAP TO 0.91% FROM 0.51%; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 24/04/2018 – SAP, gaining market share, raises outlook; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 31/05/2018 – attune introduces accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® for fashion and vertical business

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $150.32. About 1.79M shares traded or 14.97% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLAC gains bull on semi equip optimism – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc owns 398,552 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Macquarie Group Incorporated has 0% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 6,878 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp owns 16,219 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Twin Tree Lp has 4,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natl Pension Serv has 0.08% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 209,665 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 41 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 13,626 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na reported 70,146 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Comm Financial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). 31,867 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $799.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.94M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).