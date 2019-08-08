Polen Capital Management Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) Has Trimmed by $590,814; Timber Creek Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) by $3.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 456,355 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is potentially broadening its reach in the classroom:; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Paycom to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Is Too Rich For My Blood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 19,883 shares to 379,452 shares, valued at $446.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management holds 21,149 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 30,050 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 134,280 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc holds 2.66% or 16,482 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3.38% stake. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 1.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,778 shares. Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership has 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,549 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,566 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Northeast Consultants Inc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,057 shares. 3,032 were reported by Callan Limited Liability Com. 129,605 are owned by Bender Robert & Assocs. Canada Pension Plan Board has 1.34M shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Eqis owns 45,173 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).