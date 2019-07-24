Polen Capital Management Position in Paycom Software (PAYC) Decreased as Valuation Rose; Lemaitre Vascula (LMAT) Share Value Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased by $1.28 Million Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $235.33. About 381,591 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascula (LMAT) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 42,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 118,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascula for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 114,349 shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT)

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 134,658 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $623.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 334,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 96.45 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

