Polen Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Increased Stake by $1.14 Million

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $19.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.55. About 681,975 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.69M, up from 12.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 1.04M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Diversified has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,497 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 20,720 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Epoch Prns invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Middleton And Ma accumulated 0.07% or 7,883 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 12,848 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 88,506 shares. Stralem And Inc has 133,030 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.59% or 1.03 million shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh stated it has 2.45M shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Mairs & Power holds 0.02% or 30,849 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 528,757 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 2.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hillsdale Mngmt reported 11,380 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability owns 28,915 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Co reported 8,296 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche lifts Amazon estimates before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & owns 53,249 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 12,844 shares. Leonard Green Partners Ltd Partnership invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 373 shares. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 102,532 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 308 shares. Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct owns 12,180 shares. The Minnesota-based Northrock Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Grp Lc invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Korea Invest Corporation has invested 2.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Asset Mngmt invested in 631 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 219,553 shares. Puzo Michael J stated it has 850 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Foundry Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,650 shares to 125,506 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,776 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).