Polen Capital Management Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Lowered by $123.36 Million; Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Cut Position as Stock Value Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 433,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 310,171 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 744,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 795,673 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 317,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $402.7. About 201,805 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.45M for 6.70 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 163,636 shares to 207,201 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 104,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 19,883 shares to 379,452 shares, valued at $446.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. 50,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $18.72M were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.47 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.