Polen Capital Management Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Trimmed by $203.60 Million; Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Stake by $937,248

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.33. About 1.95 million shares traded or 30.13% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000. $428,789 worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares to 19,985 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6,562 shares to 45,228 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $18.12 million activity. $527,231 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Dyson Deborah L. Shares for $875,129 were sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. $566,161 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Albinson Brock. 10,786 shares valued at $1.37 million were sold by Perrotti Thomas J on Thursday, January 3. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 36.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

