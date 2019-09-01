Polen Capital Management Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Decreased by $203.60 Million; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Lifted by $2.59 Million Its Position

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 37,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 439,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.34 million, up from 401,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 21/03/2018 – ADP to Host Investor Day on June 12, 2018 in New York; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP Keeps Moving Forward After a Transformational Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 408,949 shares to 7.56M shares, valued at $902.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors Lp reported 599,908 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Seizert Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 985,490 shares. 13,275 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc. 2,298 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn. New York-based Art Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Homrich Berg invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btr Capital Mngmt holds 5,252 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.16% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 47,555 shares. 1.89 million are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 2,418 shares. Oakbrook Invs reported 26,350 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 12,812 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 3,237 shares. M Inc has 3,620 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Play the Sprint Stock Merger Today – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Service for Small Business Owners – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Telecom Carriers Collaborate With States to Thwart Robocalls – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 were reported by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp. Fil owns 6.62 million shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd has 3.88% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 14,936 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,737 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 0.32% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,712 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.17M shares or 11.03% of their US portfolio. Company Natl Bank has 6,248 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan), a Japan-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.19% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,785 shares. Ellington Management Grp Lc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,382 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 136 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 21,610 shares to 46,607 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 33,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,448 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).