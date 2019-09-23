Polen Capital Management Lowered Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Stock Price Rose; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by $484,500

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 161,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 18.53 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773.13 million, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 2.18M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwestern Energy: Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Kurtz Richard Jason had bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138 on Friday, August 23. Shares for $47,500 were bought by Bott Julian Mark on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.70M for 5.81 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.09 million are owned by Pnc Svcs. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 1.23 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 7.47M shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.06% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 100,000 shares. Advisory Research Inc has 12,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Llc holds 696,300 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Macquarie Gp Limited has 230,000 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 7,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tenor Capital Mngmt Communications LP invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa holds 0.02% or 1.24 million shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $404.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 1.35M shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 22,361 shares to 51,432 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 420,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADP to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on October 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data ProceSing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ADP) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.