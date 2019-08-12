Polen Capital Management Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake By $590,814; American Tower (AMT) Sentiment Is 1.28

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 35.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 5,707 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 8,833 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.09. About 212,278 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

American Tower Corp (AMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 436 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 340 sold and trimmed equity positions in American Tower Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 400.84 million shares, down from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Tower Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 37 to 38 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 307 Increased: 321 New Position: 115.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 19,883 shares to 379,452 valued at $446.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 6,562 shares and now owns 45,228 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paycom had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) rating on Monday, March 4. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 731,746 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.