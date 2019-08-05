Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $590,814; Stock Value Rose; As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Cut Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $15.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.17. About 1.03 million shares traded or 43.10% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69M shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 651,782 shares to 12.13M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI) by 2,807 shares to 28,168 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Large Cap Etf (VV) by 7,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Select Divid Etf (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.