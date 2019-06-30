Polen Capital Management Lifted Stake in Stamps Com (STMP) by $305,856 as Stock Declined; Verisign (VRSN) Share Value Rose While Denali Advisors Trimmed Stake by $6.19 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 55.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 3,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.93M market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 910,933 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 55.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 61,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $209.16. About 332,505 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 8.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.09 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.63 million for 44.31 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.48% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9,600 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,814 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,484 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 2.33M shares. Dupont Cap holds 0.01% or 4,318 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 22,595 shares. Us Bank De reported 3,787 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,995 shares. Moreover, G2 Invest Prns Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.48% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Epoch Prtn holds 0.11% or 321,958 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,706 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 15 shares. 36,607 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,030 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $355,140 activity. Khechfe Amine also sold $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

