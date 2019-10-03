Polen Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Sap Se (SAP) as Market Value Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Its Stake by $536,312

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 40,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 151,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.66M, up from 110,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.24. About 240,365 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries; 08/05/2018 – Moogsoft Announces Open Registration for 2018 AlOps Symposium; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO S.AFRICAN GOVERNMENT OR STATE-OWNED COMPANY OFFICIALS; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc analyzed 488 shares as the company's stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 15,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, down from 16,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1050.93. About 85,278 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Cap Management Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25,874 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 25 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Interstate Bank owns 80 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 960 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp holds 900 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,270 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 113,214 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 33 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 269 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,913 shares. Lee Danner Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 215 shares. 120 are held by Next Fincl Gp.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17,448 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $496.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).