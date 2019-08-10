Polen Capital Management Increases Stake in Sap Se (SAP); Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Ameren (AEE) as Valuation Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 12.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 12,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 110,415 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 98,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 398,218 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 04/05/2018 – Organizations Select Marketing Cloud Solution from SAP to Connect with Customers and Deliver Personalized Experiences; 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 23/04/2018 – SAP Unveils Intelligent Product Design Solution and Network of Digital Twins; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 16,420 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 29,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 2.64 million shares traded or 100.66% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ameren Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 0.35% or 103,240 shares. 33,277 were accumulated by Prudential Public. Cutter And Co Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Georgia-based Voya Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Terril Brothers Inc invested in 0.52% or 22,285 shares. Legal And General Gru Inc Public Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). 191,942 were reported by Clenar Muke Llc. Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 158,933 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 1,883 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 26,582 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 490,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 14,773 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.87M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

