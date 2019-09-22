Polen Capital Management Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Position in Pitney Bowes (PBI) Upped by $380,000 as Share Value Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 950% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $757.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 2.35M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC SAYS PBI-4050 FELL INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – PBI-4050 DECREASED INSULIN RESISTANCE IN LIVER; 02/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes 1Q EPS 28c; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 03/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Re-engineers Desktop Mapping and Location Intelligence to Power Innovation; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 135,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4.61M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36B, up from 4.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.28M shares to 11.31M shares, valued at $947.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.64% or 17,747 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 766 shares. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp has 0.52% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 137,500 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 139,564 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.13% or 1,550 shares. 3,905 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny reported 4,544 shares. Davenport And Commerce Ltd Liability Company invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 2.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 196,605 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 255,654 shares. 6.19M are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 23,845 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 59,868 shares. Beck Cap Ltd holds 1.69% or 10,861 shares. 7,331 are held by Trexquant Inv L P.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,000 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold PBI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 130.91 million shares or 2.01% more from 128.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 281,211 shares. Pnc Grp Inc holds 105,084 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 137,800 shares. Coldstream Cap Management owns 10,886 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 262,740 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability reported 377,100 shares. Swiss State Bank has 350,200 shares. Adirondack reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 5.92M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 67,400 shares in its portfolio. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.81% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 167,003 shares.

