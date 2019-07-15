Polen Capital Management Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Arete Wealth Advisors Increased Stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Valuation Declined

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,292 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $170.99. About 7.35 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 27,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 1.43M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Break Down Alibaba’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Is A Pone Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 184,383 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 12,551 shares to 7,983 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,468 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).