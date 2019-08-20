Polen Capital Management Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Its Teradyne (Put) (TER) Stake

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 8.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 1.04 million shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 14.01 million shares with $752.69M value, up from 12.97 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $178.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 2.67 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER) stake by 44.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 400,000 shares as Teradyne Inc (Put) (TER)’s stock rose 14.34%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $19.92 million value, down from 900,000 last quarter. Teradyne Inc (Put) now has $9.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 594,166 shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Teradyne; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE FOR €121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 45C TO 52C, EST. 92C; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobil

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 6.34% above currents $53.47 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray.

Among 2 analysts covering Teradyne (NYSE:TER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Teradyne has $5200 highest and $3900 lowest target. $48’s average target is -10.41% below currents $53.58 stock price. Teradyne had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) on Friday, February 22 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 19.14 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.