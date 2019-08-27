Polen Capital Management Holds Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Federated Invs (FII) Holder Foundation Resource Management Lowered Position by $406,928

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc (FII) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 289,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48 million, down from 303,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 321,204 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF HERMES’ MANAGEMENT WILL HOLD AN AGGREGATE 10.5 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S TOTAL MANAGED ASSETS WERE $392.2 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $30.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 117,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $658.04M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.73. About 527,539 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 8.47% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $64.77M for 12.41 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

